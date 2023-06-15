Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes $819,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,197,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,815,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,896,000 after buying an additional 445,043 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,128,000 after buying an additional 1,264,542 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,468,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,543,000 after buying an additional 815,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,890 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

