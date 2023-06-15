Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 3,412 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 11,735,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,799,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

