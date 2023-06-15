Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 3,235 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 0.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.04. 484,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,299. The stock has a market cap of $214.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.