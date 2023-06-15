Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 2,538 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 15,246,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,977,137. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

