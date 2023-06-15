Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,830,000 after acquiring an additional 432,314 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 351,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 990,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,013,000 after purchasing an additional 79,596 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VUG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.36. 211,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,003. The firm has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $279.59.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

