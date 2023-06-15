Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $744,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $877.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,623. The company has a market cap of $362.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.29. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

