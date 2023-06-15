Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $598,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

