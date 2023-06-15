Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 443,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

