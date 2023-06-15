Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.42. The stock had a trading volume of 35,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

