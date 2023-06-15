Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 8,019 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 113,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 109,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 9,496 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

