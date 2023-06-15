Insider Selling: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,362,720.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UVE traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,434. The company has a market cap of $499.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -125.49%.

UVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 209,215 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $817,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

