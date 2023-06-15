Insider Selling: The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) COO Sells $1,488,600.00 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $152.46 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.01.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

