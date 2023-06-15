Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells 112,500 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,395. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
