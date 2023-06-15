Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) COO Sells 5,333 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) COO Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $394,535.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PRTA stock traded down $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,322. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.36.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 84.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Prothena by 16.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
