Insider Selling: Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Main International ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Main International ETF stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main International ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,081,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,357,000. Main International ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

About Main International ETF

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

