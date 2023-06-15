Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CAO Sells $117,275.80 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $117,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,578.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.2 %

LEGH stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Recommended Stories

