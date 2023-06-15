Insider Selling: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Sells 9,822 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 9,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $10,313.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,083,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,808 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $6,098.40.

On Friday, June 9th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 63,948 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $67,145.40.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $56,676.90.

On Monday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $110,003.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $220.40.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 721 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $684.95.

On Friday, May 26th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 224 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $212.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,442 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $11,819.90.

On Monday, May 22nd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55.

On Friday, May 19th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $67,599.36.

NASDAQ:ISPO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 146,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,625. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $128.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.63.

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.29 million. Research analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

