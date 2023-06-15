Insider Selling: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Sells 9,822 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 9,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $10,313.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,083,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,808 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $6,098.40.
- On Friday, June 9th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 63,948 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $67,145.40.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $56,676.90.
- On Monday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $110,003.04.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $220.40.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 721 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $684.95.
- On Friday, May 26th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 224 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $212.80.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,442 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $11,819.90.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55.
- On Friday, May 19th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $67,599.36.
Inspirato Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:ISPO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 146,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,625. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $128.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.63.
Institutional Trading of Inspirato
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspirato (ISPO)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.