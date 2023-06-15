Insider Selling: Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider Sells 4,390 Shares of Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,840. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

