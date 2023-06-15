Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 3,460 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.22. The stock had a trading volume of 804,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,609. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.50. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

