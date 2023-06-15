Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 3,460 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ECL stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.22. The stock had a trading volume of 804,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,609. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.50. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
