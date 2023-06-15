Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells 1,625 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $20,198.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,017.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:DYN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. 534,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,146. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.22.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

