Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CEO Sells 33,334 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Duolingo stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.43. 576,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,225. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $168.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 79,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duolingo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 6,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

