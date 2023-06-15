Insider Selling: Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Sells £161,072.10 in Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider Mathew Masters sold 4,662 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($43.23), for a total transaction of £161,072.10 ($201,541.67).

Caledonia Investments Stock Up 1.2 %

Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 3,450 ($43.17) on Thursday. Caledonia Investments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,015 ($37.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,065 ($50.86). The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 505.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,524.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,552.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.60.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 49.20 ($0.62) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.20. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is 967.74%.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

