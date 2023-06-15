Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells $561,632.50 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $209.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $219.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.49.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

