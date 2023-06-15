Insider Selling: AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Sells 3,335 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $117,625.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,207.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $400.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 231,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 86,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading

