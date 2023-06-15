Insider Buying: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Buys $249,999.75 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Dylan Lissette purchased 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,179.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 163.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Utz Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

