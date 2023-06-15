Insider Buying: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Acquires 3,800 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.04. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

