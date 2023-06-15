Insider Buying: Moab Minerals Limited (ASX:MOM) Insider Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX:MOM – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Day purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($33,783.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 67.24 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Moab Minerals Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of mineral projects. The company holds 60% interests in the REX uranium-vanadium project comprising 256 contiguous BLM mining claims that covers an area of approximately 5,000 acres located in the famed Uravan Mineral Belt of Colorado. It also holds interests in the Speedway gold project in Western Utah; the Highline copper-cobalt project in Southern Nevada; and the Woodlands and Mt Amy projects in Western Australia.

