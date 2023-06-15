Insider Buying: Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6) Insider Buys 87,454 Shares of Stock

Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6 – Get Rating) insider Timothy Goyder acquired 87,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,555.77 ($24,699.85).
Timothy Goyder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Timothy Goyder bought 212,546 shares of Minerals 260 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,844.23 ($60,029.88).
Minerals 260 Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Minerals 260
Minerals 260 Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company intends to hold a 100% interest in the Moora gold-nickel-copper-PGE project; an option to earn a 51% interest in the Koojan gold-nickel-copper-PGE project; and interest in the Dingo Rocks project and tenement applications at Yalwest.
See Also
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals 260 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals 260 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.