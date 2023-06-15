Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Buys 6,376 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Dan Nicholson purchased 6,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 468 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £29,839.68 ($37,336.94).

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Dan Nicholson bought 31 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £152.21 ($190.45).

On Friday, April 28th, Dan Nicholson bought 28 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($184.63).

On Friday, March 31st, Dan Nicholson acquired 30 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £150 ($187.69).

On Friday, March 24th, Dan Nicholson bought 6,314 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 473 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £29,865.22 ($37,368.89).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 457.80 ($5.73) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 640.50 ($8.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.41, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 506.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 524.07.

Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,063.49%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.