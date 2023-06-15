Insider Buying: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $78,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,120.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Articles

