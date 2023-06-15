Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £304.85 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 469 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £304.85 ($381.44).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £317.85 ($397.71).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Bernard Looney purchased 60 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £319.20 ($399.40).

BP Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BP opened at GBX 461.15 ($5.77) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.14). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 499.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 501.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BP Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,926.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($7.88) to GBX 610 ($7.63) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.38) to GBX 560 ($7.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 585 ($7.32) to GBX 570 ($7.13) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 630.75 ($7.89).

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.