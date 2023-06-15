Insider Buying: Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Buys $1,016,940.00 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) Director Matthew Winkler bought 203,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 984,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 16.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $16.57.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 92.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
