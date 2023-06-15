Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Inpixon Price Performance

INPX stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,051. Inpixon has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INPX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Inpixon by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Inpixon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.