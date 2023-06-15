Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Trading Up 0.3%

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 92,342 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XDQQ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 611.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

