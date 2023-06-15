India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.00

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.71), with a volume of 142764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.72).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

India Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.39. The stock has a market cap of £131.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3,437.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Nick Timberlake bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($29,779.78). 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

