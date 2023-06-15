IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Down 4.4%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 252,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

IMAC Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of IMAC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of IMAC at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

