iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

IHRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of IHRT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $514.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.65. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $10.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.79). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 88,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $253,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 31.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,412,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 335,096 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 726,157 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

