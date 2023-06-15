Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 2,207.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,483,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 302.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 1,771.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 532,175 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hycroft Mining Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hycroft Mining (HYMC)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.