Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 2,207.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,483,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 302.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 1,771.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 532,175 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 183.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.56%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

