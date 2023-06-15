Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Earns Initiates Rating from 58.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating reissued by research analysts at 58.com in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HUN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 1,913,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,501,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,942,000 after acquiring an additional 72,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after acquiring an additional 495,609 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Huntsman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 61.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,156 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

