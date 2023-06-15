HUNT (HUNT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $50.51 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $50.51 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HUNT Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

