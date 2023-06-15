Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Trading 2.1% Higher

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.99. 45,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 172,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

