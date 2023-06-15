Hovde Group Begins Coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $21.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $338.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $348,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,779.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,994 shares in the company, valued at $406,229.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,035.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,863 shares of company stock valued at $318,862 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

