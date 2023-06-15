Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Up 137.7% in May

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the May 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hongli Group Price Performance

Hongli Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 61,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,815. Hongli Group has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93.

Hongli Group Company Profile

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

