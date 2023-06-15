Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Up 137.7% in May

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the May 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hongli Group Price Performance
Hongli Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 61,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,815. Hongli Group has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93.
Hongli Group Company Profile
