Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

OTCMKTS HTCMY traded up $4.74 on Thursday, reaching $56.74. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, compaction equipment, hydraulic excavators, and rigid dump trucks.

