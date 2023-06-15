Hill Advisors Lp Oak Sells 2,320,000 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,575,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE XPRO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $339.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.34 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Expro Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expro Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

