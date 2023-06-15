Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Takes $3.37 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 156,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 105,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,060. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

