Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Purchases Shares of 7,542 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.44. 969,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,424. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

