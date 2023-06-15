Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Buys Shares of 797,100 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 797,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,167,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 33.6% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas owned about 0.59% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,434,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 831,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after buying an additional 99,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 124,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,703. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

