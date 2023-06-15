Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Buys Shares of 13,924 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas owned 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period.

DFEV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 15,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,779. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

