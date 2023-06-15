Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

HNNAZ stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Get Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.